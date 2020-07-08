Cast a Sanitizing Charm by Saying Wingardium Germ-iosa and Using This $19 UV Wand

UV Sterilizing Wand Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Keeping things clean right now is a new stressor and chore for most of us . We’ve covered UV sanitizers before and how effective they are in killing just un der 100% of germs. This wand from MorningSave today fits right into that category. It’s defintiely giving off some major tech witch or wizard vibes but it is also 81% off the original price .



UV sanitizers can be used on a multitude of surfaces and items. If you have kids keeping their toys clean is surely at the top of your list and this easy to charge and use wand could an integral part of that. When fully charged with the USB cord you’ll get up to 20,000 hours of germ-killing power. It’s lightweight and portable so ideal to try out all over your house, office, car, or even if you have to travel. Plus, it lights up ! Tell me you haven’t turned anything vaguely wand-esque into an imaginary one? Just me? Ok. This Ravenclaw is totally fine with that. But might as well have a little fun while being cleanly and responsible.

