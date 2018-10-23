Photo: Casper

If you still have any mattresses with metal springs in them, today’s a great day to fix that. For one day only in Amazon’s Gold Box, Casper’s entry-level Essential mattresses are 20% off, in every size.



Screenshot: Casper

That brings the queen down to $480, and the king down to $580, and unlike some other mattresses you can buy on Amazon, these come with a 100 night risk free trial. If you don’t like it, just let Casper know, and they’ll send someone to come grab it.

Compared to the standard Casper mattress, the Essential is slightly thinner, doesn’t include a memory foam layer, and doesn’t have additional support near the hips. All that being said, it’s still a good mattress, and as we mentioned earlier, there’s no real risk in trying it out.