Casper Is Running Its Best Mattress Sale Ever This Weekend

Jenna Valdespino
In the market for a new bed setup? Now’s a good time to take the plunge on a Casper mattress thanks to its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, now running through Monday, Dec. 2.

You can take 10% off the entry-level Essential mattress, or 15% off either the original Casper or the new Wave mattress, which combines foams and gel pods for a focus on cooling and support. The original mattress-in-a-box brand, Casper offers 10% off on rare occasion, but this is the first time we’ve seen a 15% discount.

