Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Unfortunately, work doesn’t always end when you leave the office. For days when you need to take the laptop home with you, there’s this Spire Laptop Backpack from Timbuk2, and today, it’s 50% off with promo code ROLLTOP. Use it to carry your precious computer (it’s designed specifically with Apple products in mind), plus your other stuff too with lots of internal pockets. Just to sure to secure this deal ASAP; the promotion only lasts through Tuesday.