Carry Your Whole Life in Your Pocket With SanDisk's 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive | $109 | Amazon

You don’t need to bring your laptop with you if you want to keep your work or documents at your fingertips. These days, you can carry an entire terabyte of data with you in your pocket. Ain’t technology grand?

Amazon has just the thing if you want to slim your traveling profile down while ensuring you have everything you need with you on the go. Right now, you can grab the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive for just $109 right now, which is about $21 off (16%) down from its typical price of $131.

Not only does it offer a staggering amount of space, but it features both USB-C and USB-A connections for versatility as well as a sturdy, all-metal flip-up design. Plus, you get a 5-year manufacturer warranty, just in case something undesirable happens. Gotta make sure you’re protected when you’re packing this much data, after all.