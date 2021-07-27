It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Carry Your Whole Life in Your Pocket With SanDisk's 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive

From homework assignments to pictures of your pets, you've got plenty of room.

By
Brittany Vincent
Alerts
SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive | $109 | Amazon
SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive | $109 | Amazon
Graphic: Brittany Vincent
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive | $109 | Amazon

You don’t need to bring your laptop with you if you want to keep your work or documents at your fingertips. These days, you can carry an entire terabyte of data with you in your pocket. Ain’t technology grand?

Advertisement

Amazon has just the thing if you want to slim your traveling profile down while ensuring you have everything you need with you on the go. Right now, you can grab the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive for just $109 right now, which is about $21 off (16%) down from its typical price of $131.

Not only does it offer a staggering amount of space, but it features both USB-C and USB-A connections for versatility as well as a sturdy, all-metal flip-up design. Plus, you get a 5-year manufacturer warranty, just in case something undesirable happens. Gotta make sure you’re protected when you’re packing this much data, after all.

G/O Media may get a commission
Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger
Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger