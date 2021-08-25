Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector | $8 | Amazon



If you’ve got a Switch, you need to keep it safe. Don’t just tote it around in your pocket. Protect it in style with the ve ry tropical, Tom Nook-approved Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector. It’s just $8 at Amazon, which means you save $17 off its regular price. It’s got leaves. It’s got a comforting mint green. You aren’t being forced to work off the amount of bells it cost to manufacture it on an island filled with talking animals. Seems like a good deal to me. Pick one up at this price, or pick up a few, and keep your Switch looking pristine.