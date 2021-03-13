Carry Two Charges on the Go With a $14 2-Pack of Mophie PowerStations

It's all consuming.
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Things are starting to look up. More and more people are getting vaccinated. It’s warm enough outside for us to safely meet friends (while masked, of course). There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel!

If this hopeful shift has you venturing outside more, you may be surprised to remember the need for a backup charge for your mobile devices once you’re no longer at home all day and just three feet from the nearest outlet. Be prepared with this 2-pack of Mophie PowerStation power banks for just $14 over at Meh right now!

You can get your set of portable chargers in either millennial pink or in indigo.

If you want one of each color, you’ll just have to find a use for four power banks I guess. Good thing these make great gifts!

If you like the deals at Meh, consider joining their monthly membership program. For $5 a month, you get unlimited free shipping at not only Meh, but also at SideDeal, Mediocritee, and MorningSave.

