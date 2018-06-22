Canvas and leather is always a winning combo. There’s enough space inside this backpack for a 17" laptop, plus it has a ton of pockets, and even nice touches like magnetic snaps and a leather side handle. Get it for $30 today with promo code 6PHRSQOQ.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Carry Around Your Stuff In This $30 Canvas and Leather Backpack
Canvas and leather is always a winning combo. There’s enough space inside this backpack for a 17" laptop, plus it has a ton of pockets, and even nice touches like magnetic snaps and a leather side handle. Get it for $30 today with promo code 6PHRSQOQ.