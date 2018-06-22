Lifewit Canvas and Leather Backpack | $30 | Amazon | Promo code 6PHRSQOQ
Graphic: Erica Offutt

Canvas and leather is always a winning combo. There’s enough space inside this backpack for a 17" laptop, plus it has a ton of pockets, and even nice touches like magnetic snaps and a leather side handle. Get it for $30 today with promo code 6PHRSQOQ.