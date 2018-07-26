Graphic: Shep McAllister

This USB battery pack doesn’t include USB-C, built-in prongs, dual inputs, or any of that jazz. What it does have is a large capacity (16,750mAh, enough for 4-6 phone charges, in most cases), and a very low $22 price tag today with promo code KINJAPB010. In fact, this is one of the lowest price-per-mAh ratios we’ve seen from a brand as popular as RAVPower.

