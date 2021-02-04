Carry All Your Tunes With $30 off the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Image : Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 | $70 | Best Buy

The best portable bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs about $100, but you can get it for $70 today at Best Buy, saving you $30. Be warned, though, the blue version is $30, but the red and gray versions are only $20 off.