Cariuma and Pantone Team up for Eco-Conscious Sneakers in Classic Styles All Under $100

OCA Low Top Pantone Canvas Photo : Cariuma

OCA Low Top Pantone Canvas | $89 | Cariuma



Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. G ood-looking kicks consciously created with classic styles. The company partnered with color giants Pantone to release a fall color line and it’s got cool classic written all over it. They all run under $100. The low tops come in five colors and I’m digging these Blueprint ones since the Pantone color of 2020 is Classic Blue. There are grey and black options available in the high-top version ($98) and definitely give off 90s vibes . These are sharp shoes and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping.

