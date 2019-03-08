Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
We post deals on pressure washers from time to time, because pressure washers objectively own. But let’s say an average $100ish pressure washer just doesn’t cut it for whatever you’re trying to use it for. If you need to bring out the big guns, Sun Joe’s 3,000 PSI washer is one of most powerful you can buy (I assume that the government has, like, 4,000 PSI prototypes built from alien alloys, but that’s another story for another day), and you can get it for $263 with promo code KJSUNJOE, which knocks off $37.