If you have any big outdoor adventures planned for the end of summer, you can capture them with GoPro’s 2018 HERO camera, down to an all-time low $154 at Amazon today. It doesn’t shoot in 4K, but it does have a built in touchscreen and can go underwater without any additional housing, making it more than enough action cam for most people. Who knows, maybe you’ll even capture nature fighting back.