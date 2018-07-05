Yi 4K Action Cam | $131 | Amazon | Promo code YI4KACTI
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yi makes your favorite budget action cam, and right now its 4K sibling is just $131 with the code YI4KACTI. Jillian got a chance to test this guy out on the rapids of the Hudson River, and it offers a ton of bang for its buck.