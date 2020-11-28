It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Capture the Perfect Selfie With the Help of a $14 Ring Light

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
10.2-inch Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand | $14 | Amazon | Promo code DDXSUOEX
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Until the vaccine can be safely delivered to the masses, a lot of us will be doing our part to prevent the virus spread by limiting our socializing to online contact this winter. We’ve got a promo code to help you do just that with an extra boost of confidence.

This 10.2-inch selfie ring light kit can help you create better-lit photos and videos for only $14— and it even includes a tripod stand for your selfie-taking convenience. Just add promo code DDXSUOEX at checkout to snag this excellent price.

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

