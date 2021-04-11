Capture HD Video From Above With 38% Off a Holy Stone Drone With Carrying Case

Holy Stone HS160 Pro Foldable FPV Drone Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Holy Stone HS160 Pro Foldable FPV Drone | $50 | Newegg

Holy smokes, ya’ll, you can get 38% off a Holy Stone HS160 Pro foldable FPV drone right now at Newegg!

This foldable drone from Holy Stone comes with a little carrying pouch— which should show you how portable it is— and two batteries to power it with. Unfortunately, it seems each battery only lasts about 20 minutes, so you’ll need to make your trips snappy or maybe get more/upgraded batteries down the line.

This drone can capture video in full HD 1080p, so it’s great if you want to capture a shot for your Zillow post or for your YouTube video. I don’t know what people need drone shots for usually, and those were my first two guesses. Anyway, this Holy Stone drone is $50 today, and that’s the key takeaway here, ok?