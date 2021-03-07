Capture Front and Rear Views With $30 off an Insignia Dash Cam

Insignia Front and Rear-Facing Camera Dash Cam Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Insignia Front and Rear-Facing Camera Dash Cam | $70 | Best Buy

You want to drive with extra peace of mind? Grab an Insignia front and rear-facing dashcam and ride easier with the comfort that roadside incidents will be captured.

This dashcam, $70 right now at Best Buy, also has audio recording capability, which you can turn on and off as you please. Thankfully, once it’s plugged in it’s good to go and will turn on automatically, so you can just start driving without having to worry about messing with it. What’s more, this dashcam has some great reviews, so you can feel confident you’re getting a good deal.