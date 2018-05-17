Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your iPhone can take pretty stunning video, but anyone who’s filmed on a windy day or inside an echoey room knows that its microphone leaves a lot to be desired.



Luckily, Shure makes a stereo condenser mic that plugs right into your iPhone or iPad’s Lightning port, and even allows you to fine tune settings like gain and directionality with an app. You probably won’t use it every time you shoot an Instagram story, but for special occasions, I could really see the value. For example, I used an iPhone on a tripod to film my wedding ceremony a few years ago, and I wish I’d had this to get clearer audio.

For a limited time, promo code KINJAWWK will get you the mic for $115, the best price ever. Just be sure you’re buying from Roberts LP’s Amazon listing.



