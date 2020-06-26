Capture All Your Road Encounters With a VAVA Mini Dash Cam, Only $29

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
VAVA Mini Dash Cam | $29 | SideDeal
Today at SideDeal, you can get a VAVA Mini dash cam for only $29. It has a 1080p camera with 140-degree wide angle recording to make ensure you capture everything in front of you. With a protruding lens and a 3-inch LCD, it almost looks like a digital camera. This model features motion detection, too, so it’ll automatically record the moments leading up to any collision, driving or otherwise. You’ll get an 8GB SD card with your purchase. Find it for $29 at SideDeal.