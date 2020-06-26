It's all consuming.
Capture All Your Road Encounters With a VAVA Mini Dash Cam, Only $29

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Today at SideDeal, you can get a VAVA Mini dash cam for only $29. It has a 1080p camera with 140-degree wide angle recording to make ensure you capture everything in front of you. With a protruding lens and a 3-inch LCD, it almost looks like a digital camera. This model features motion detection, too, so it’ll automatically record the moments leading up to any collision, driving or otherwise. You’ll get an 8GB SD card with your purchase. Find it for $29 at SideDeal.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

