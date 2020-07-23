It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Capture All Your Road Encounters With a 1080p VAVA Dash Cam, Only $24

VAVA 1080p Dash Cam | $24 | SideDeal

Today at SideDeal, you can get a 1080p VAVA dash cam for only $24. It has 140-degree wide angle recording to make ensure you capture everything in front of you.

With a protruding lens and a 3-inch LCD, it almost looks like a digital camera. This model features motion detection, too, so it’ll automatically record the moments leading up to any collision, driving or otherwise. You’ll get an 8GB SD card with your purchase. Find it for $24 at SideDeal.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/26/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 7/23/2020. 

