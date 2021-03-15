Capture All Your Fortnite Deaths With an Elgato HD60 S for $149

Elg ato HD60 Image : Best Buy

Elg ato HD60 | $149 | Best Buy

Let’s say you want to get in the content creator game. Perhaps you’re looking to become the top Animal Crossing streamer in the world, or make YouTube essays about how Gran Turismo is actually anti-capitalist. You’ll need to find a way to get your gameplay from your consoles to your computer in that case. The solution? A good old capture card. If you’re looking for a reliable one, you can grab an Elg ato HD60 S today for $149. The HD60 is about as fundamental as they come. It easily captures gameplay at 60 frames per second, 1080p. It comes with built-in streaming features as well if you just want to go straight to Twitch. If you’re just hoping to test the waters with streaming, it’s an excellent piece of tech to get you started.