It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Capture a Few Extra Bucks With $300 off the Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsSony Deals
347
Save
Sony a7 III | $1,700 | Amazon
Sony a7 III | $1,700 | Amazon
Photo: Sony

Sony a7 III | $1,700 | Amazon

Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera. The Sony a7 III, ranked among the best in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,700 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Build Your Own Porsche 911 in LEGO Form for Just $120—20% off the Sticker Price

The Best Holiday 2020 Beauty & Lifestyle Gifts for the Whole Family to Glow Up

Amazon's Buy 2, Get 1 Free Gaming Deal Includes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Overturn Your Autumn Duds With 50% off Fall Arrivals at JACHS