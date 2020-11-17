Capture a Few Extra Bucks With $300 off the Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera

Sony a7 III Photo : Sony

Sony a7 III | $1,700 | Amazon

Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera. The Sony a7 III, ranked among the best in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,700 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 2 4.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.