Can't Sleep? White Noise Machines Start at $13, Today Only

White Noise Machines Starting at $13 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

White Noise Machines Starting at $13 | Woot

If you need some white noise to rock you to sleep, Woot has them on sale starting at $13, today only. The cheapest option is the $13 USB-powered LectroSound model that has onboard volume control and a tone tweaker to get the sound just right. The $33 LectroFan model has ten variations each of both fan and white noise sounds, all piping through high fidelity drivers. It has a built-in timer, too, and can be powered via your choice of USB or AC outlet. These deals will expire by the end of today.