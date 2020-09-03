ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.

Can't Seem to Keep Plants Alive? Succulents Are the Answer so Grab This 12 Pack for $27

svillari
Sheilah Villari
12 Pack of Fully Rooted Succulents | $27 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life, and can brighten a small space. Today take 27% off this pack of twelve fully rooted and ready to thrive succulents from Plants for Pets.

Succulents are easy to take care of and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills as I have them in my bedroom. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture, and hand-picked. This company also mixes in a cactus or two for variety. Don’t worry you’ll get a detailed care guide in case you think you have the curse of the black thumb. But I have full faith you be able to keep each of these like plant babies alive. And if you can’t well, there’s so many here to practice on you’re sure to keep at least half alive. But seriously, these are the hardest plants to kill. I have faith in you Earth Mommas and Plant Daddies.

These ship for free for Prime members.

