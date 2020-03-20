Can't Read This Headline? Take 65% off Prescription Frames from GlassesUSA [Exclusive]

65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* KINJA65 Image : GlassesUSA

65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames * | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right set of lenses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks? How are you going to see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Advertisement

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and by God, we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65 and watch the real magic happen. You can thank me later.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.