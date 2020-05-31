It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Candy Makes Everything Better, and 15% Off at Dylan's Candy Bar Makes it Sweeter

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
514
Save
15% off order | Dylan’s Candy Bar | Use code SWEET15
15% off order | Dylan’s Candy Bar | Use code SWEET15
Photo: Dylan’s Candy Bar
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

15% off order | Dylan’s Candy Bar | Use code SWEET15

I’m stressed, and I really, really, REALLY want to eat some candy. But... I’m on keto, so alas, I cannot. But, what can do is torture myself by looking at wonderful looking candies. And what YOU can do is actually buy and eat some candy semi-guilt-free with 15% off at Dylan’s Candy Bar.

Advertisement

Where should you start on your sugar-filled adventure? Well, the Best-Sellers list has a bunch of amazing looking products to try out. The tackle boxes really catch my eye, with a nice assortment of candies that come in a box that you probably can actually use for tackle, or other things. With the code SWEET15, you can get one for $22.

There’s so much to choose from, too, so take a look at their full selection. Eat enough candy for me too, okay?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: Switch Lite, Fire TV, Vibrating Foot Spa, Rachel Parcell Nordstrom Collection, Huckberry Shorts, Funko Pops, and More

Get Some New Stuff For Your Kitchen With Target's Latest Sale

Saturday's Best Deals: Birds of Prey, Gaming Chairs, Stylish Chinos, and More

Drive Shucking: A Cheaper Way to Fill Your NAS