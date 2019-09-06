Graphic: Shep McAllister

Powerblock Adjustable Weights | $55-$240 | Woot

Gym memberships are expensive, and full weight racks take up way too much space, but Powerblock’s adjustable weight solutions are like a full rack of weights that you can easily keep in your closet (or, ideally, somewhere you’ll actually see it so you don’t get lazy).



Advertisement

Today only at Woot, you can get two 2.5-50 pound dumbbells (adjustable in 2.5 pound increments) for $240, or an adjustable 20 pound kettlebell for $55. Just spare a thought for your delivery driver.