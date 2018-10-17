Nobody wants to schlep to the gym in the dead of winter, but you can work out nearly every muscle group in your body at home with this $117 Weider gym. It uses your own body weight for resistance, but optional bands can add up to 50 pounds of force to your workouts. But the best part of using a home gym? You get to use your own shower.
Cancel Your Gym Membership And Buy This $117 Home Gym Instead
