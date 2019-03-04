Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Depending on your weird ISP bundle, you might have a landline you’re not using... but surprise! When there’s an emergency, you’ll be glad to own one.



Landlines have the added benefit of storing your precise location data, so 911 operators already have that info, saving you precious time. They’ll also keep working even when mobile networks are congested with calls.

Advertisement

If you haven’t hung up on me yet, there’s a deal on a 2-handset unit from Amazon. If you have one of those bundles and are already paying for landline service, it’s not a bad thing to have. JUST. IN. CASE.