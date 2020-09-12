It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Can This Foreo Luna Dupe Clean Your Skin Just As Well? Try It For $6

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
92
Save
Waterproof Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Massager | $6 | Amazon | Use Code 50G9O2HY
Waterproof Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Massager | $6 | Amazon | Use Code 50G9O2HY
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

Waterproof Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Massager | $6 | Amazon | Use Code 50G9O2HY

Advertisement

All this time at home has had me adjusting my skincare routine, which means I’m constantly on the lookout for good deals on the top cleansers, toners, serums, and even skincare tools. While I’m intrigued by the various iterations of the Foreo Luna cleansing brushes, I’m less enthused about the price tags on them which range from $50 to $200.

For this reason, I’m a big fan of trying out dupes. This option on Amazon I have not personally tried yet, but it has some pretty good reviews and I have a promo code for you to get 50% off its already substantially-lower-than-the-Foreo-Luna price. You can get this waterproof electric facial cleansing brush massager for $6 in pink, blue, and “red” (in quotes because it looks more like fuchsia to me) when you apply code 50G9O2HY at checkout. Unfortunately, the yellow brush didn’t work with the code for me.

Advertisement

If you want to try the original, I’ve found there are some models as low as $50 on Amazon and there is also a $29 off coupon available for one of the higher-end models today. You can check those out below.

Be sure to pair it with a cleanser appropriate for your personal skin type! I recommend trying out the gentle tea tree and BHA cleanser, COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser which is at a fairly good price right now for $10 a bottle.

G/O Media may get a commission
JACHS NY Long Sleeve Tech Shirts
JACHS NY Long Sleeve Tech Shirts
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

An Exhaustingly Exhaustive List Of the Stuff You Need On Your Bed

The 10 Best Deals of September 11, 2020

Save Big on Games and Accessories in Today’s Best PS4 Deals

Play or Pass? Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered