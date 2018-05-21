The true summer months are fast approaching. If you have a camping trip planned and need to replace some gear that’s maybe past its expiration date, this Coleman Gold Box is for you. Tents, sleeping bags, coolers, air mattresses and more are discounted, with everything coming in under $100 (even this 8-person tent). A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Camping Season Is Upon Us, And Amazon Is Ready With This Coleman Sale
The true summer months are fast approaching. If you have a camping trip planned and need to replace some gear that’s maybe past its expiration date, this Coleman Gold Box is for you. Tents, sleeping bags, coolers, air mattresses and more are discounted, with everything coming in under $100 (even this 8-person tent). A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.