Photo: Amazon

BioLite CampStove 2 | $100 | Amazon



You can enjoy actual food and not just canned beans on your next camping trip, thanks to BioLite’s more upgraded stove. For Prime Day, you can get BioLite CampStove 2 for only $100 on Amazon, matching an all-time low.

It features 50% more power than the original model, plus an integrated battery and an updated LED dashboard. The CampStove burns wood and creates a smokeless fire that cooks meals, boils water, and charges your phone. Yes, that wasn’t a typo. You can charge your phone by burning wood in this thing.

For $60 more, score a bundle with a KettlePot, USB powered FlexLight, and Grill attachment.

Elsewhere in BioLite land, the company’s incredibly good HeadLamp 330 is available with a free light diffusing StuffSack today. Just throw the headlamp in the bag, and boom, you’ve got a lantern. (Note: To get the deal, be sure to add both items to your cart).

And finally, you can use these deals to build the well-lit campsite of your dreams. Get a solar-powered lantern for just $20, the versatile PowerLight and SiteLight for $60, and a solar panel that can power them (or anything that runs off of USB) for $60. These deals ought to make you a happy camper.

