Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Soon, you’ll be thinking about layering and wool socks (I promise). But right now, Columbia is giving you 50% off select styles, no code needed, during their Summer Sale. Choose from over 1,000 styles for everyone. Pick up layering pieces, rain shells, t-shirts, and outerwear that’s perfect for the fluctuating temperatures, for a lot less than normal.

Plus, Greater Rewards Members get an extra 20% off sale items.