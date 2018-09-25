Photo: Amazon

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Amazon is running a Klymit sale full of really fantastic sleeping pads, sleeping bags, and more.



The Static V is the most popular model, and this price is within a few cents of an all-time low. There’s also a version that’s 22% lighter.

Or just go full-on minimalist with the Inertia X Frame.

Need a pillow? You need a pillow. And a dinghy.

One of the few non-inflatable products here is a camping hammock, to keep you safely above all the bugs and woodland creatures.

Go use them before it gets too cold!