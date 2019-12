Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad (Green)

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad (Green) | $28 | Amazon

There’s roughing it, and there’s roughing it. And guess what, sleeping with a sleeping bag alone is going to ruin your morning and the rest of your camping trip. Take it from me, I thought a yoga mat and a sleeping bag were enough—they were not, and I had an awful time. Invest in this $28 Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad.



This is about $10 off its regular price and the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.