Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Update: It’s $60 on REI, if you use the code LABORDAY19. For more information on the REI sale, details here.

There’s roughing it, and there’s roughing it. And guess what, sleeping with a sleeping bag alone is going to ruin your morning and the rest of your camping trip. Take it from me, I thought a yoga mat and a sleeping bag were enough—they were not, and I had an awful time. Invest in this $93 Klymit Static V Luxe Sleeping Pad, Extra Wide.



This extra cushy, extra wide pad can save you from mediocre sleep and it’s super packable. This current price is about $30 less than usual. So get it, before this deal blows up (in a bad way.)