Photo: Amazon

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Six Free Months of Prime Student | Amazon

How do you do, fellow kids? If you’ve never had Prime Student before because you were a broke college kid, you’re in luck. Thanks to an offer from Sprint, new Amazon Prime Student customers can get their first six months for free.

Advertisement

In order to sign up for Prime Student, you need an active school email address and will need to enter an expected graduation year. When signing up, you will need to select which plan you’d like after your free six-month trial. You can either select a monthly plan, which is $6.49 a month or pay a lump sum of $59 for an annual plan, which is less than $5 a month.

With Prime Student, you’ll get free two-day shipping on all Prime-eligible orders, Prime movies and TV shows, music streaming, photo storage, and more. Additionally, Prime Student members are able to get Amazon Music Unlimited for $1 a month.