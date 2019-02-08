Image: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Haven’t you heard? Your cell phone is disgusting. I mean, it’s absolutely covered in germs — in fact, it’s home to 18 times more bacteria than a public restroom, if you believe the makers of PhoneSoap (I do). Luckily, the PhoneSoap 3 exists to zap 99.9% of those bacteria into oblivion, and today, it’s just $50 if you clip the $10 coupon on Amazon.



Just stick any phone, or any other thing that needs cleaning, in the case, where a UV light bulb and reflective interior sanitizes your entire device. Plus, it features two charging ports, so your phone can power up while it gets cleaned off. The whole process takes only 10 minutes, but the peace of mind you’ll have knowing that your phone isn’t carrying a deadly disease is everlasting.