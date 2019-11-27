It's all consuming.
Calling All Eyeshadow Lovers, You Can Get Two Anastasia Palettes For the Price of One

Ana Suarez
Anastasia Beverly Hills Black Friday Vault | Sephora and Ulta
Hello beauty lovers! Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for dropping a new, best-selling eyeshadow palette every year. While they have countless palettes that are well-loved, their two fan favorites have proven to be Modern Renaissance and Soft Glam. Both palettes are excellent for makeup gurus and beauty novices. They offer a multitude of eye looks, for daytime, nighttime, and that casual happy-hour look in-between. Both palettes would normally run you $42 each, but right now, you can get them for a steal.

ABH is offering limited-time Black Friday Vault, which includes both palettes in an exclusive box, for only $49. That’s practically two palettes for the price of one! It is available for purchase from Sephora on now and Ulta on Wednesday, 11/27 at 2 PM PST (5 PM EST). (We will update this article when it is live at Ulta.)

