Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Light up your bat signals; the Dark Knight Trilogy is just $16 today. This Bluray set includes all three Chris Nolan Batman films in all of their gritty, gloomy and awesome glory.

Not for nothing, but it’d be an excellent stocking stuffer for damn near everyone.