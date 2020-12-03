It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is $10 off, Because War Never Changes, but Prices Do

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: Activision
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5) | $60 | Walmart
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (XSX) | $60 | Walmart
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) | $50 | Walmart
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (XBO) | $50 | Walmart

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently $10 off at Walmart. That means you can grab PS5/Series X versions for $60 and PS4/Xbox One editions for $50. Here’s a bit of a PSA if you’re not sure which version to grab. You’ll be able to upgrade the PS4 version to the PS5 one, though it will cost you a fee and you’ll always need the disc in the console to access it (sorry, trade-in gang). You won’t be ale to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. Got it? With that out of the way, the PlayStation 5 version takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to give each gun different feedback when firing. If nothing else, it’s a good way to test how that controller could change shooters this generation.

