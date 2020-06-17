It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Calico Critters Is Still the Cutest After 35 Years of Adorable Existence and They're Half off Right Now

Sheilah Villari
Calico Critters Sets | $10 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Calico Critters Sets | $10 | Amazon Gold Box

At Toy Faire this year I made a beeline for the Calico Critters display because they are usually super elaborate and beautifully displayed. Millenials of a certain age definitely remember these adorable flocked felines and friends. I actually know a ton of people that still collect them. Today on Amazon several sets are on sale for only $10, which is more than half off.

This is a really wonderful sale to introduce a new generation to literally the cutest toys I’ve ever seen. The idea is to build your own village with the mix and match sets. There are some pretty elaborate cozy cottage setups out there too. Every detail of each of these characters is meticulously designed which you have to appreciate. The attention to every aspect of these characters’ world is truly mesmerizing. But their unique selling point outside of being unbelievably adorable is their flocked material making each feel like velvet. So grab a few sets and relive your childhood. I might need the Kangaroo family for my bookshelf.

This sale runs the rest of the day and Prime members get free shipping.

