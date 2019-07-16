Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon
It’s the circle of life, or something. This OXO cold brew coffee maker (or rather, the coffee it produces) has responsible for keeping me functioning during the long hours of deal blogging during Prime Day, and now, it’s (I think) the last deal I’m going to blog until tomorrow, which is not Prime Day.
It makes very good, very strong coffee, and is really easy to use and clean. It’s $10 off. Good night.