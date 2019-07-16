OXO Cold Brew Maker | $40 | Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

It’s the circle of life, or something. This OXO cold brew coffee maker (or rather, the coffee it produces) has responsible for keeping me functioning during the long hours of deal blogging during Prime Day, and now, it’s (I think) the last deal I’m going to blog until tomorrow, which is not Prime Day.

Advertisement

It makes very good, very strong coffee, and is really easy to use and clean. It’s $10 off. Good night.