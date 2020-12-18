Cable-Knit Sweaters Aren't Just for Chris Evans, Grab Your Own for Just $20

Club Room Cable-Knit Sweater | $20 | Macy’s
Chris Evans may think he cornered the market when he wore that cream-colored cable knit sweater in Knives Out but I say nay! Yes, he did look amazing but the sweater did a lot of the work. (I know that’s not true but stay with me.) Cable-Knit Sweaters are a classic look that’s sharp and cozy. These Club Room ones are 60% off and are perfect warm winter wear for the season. This sale will run until Sunday. And FYI the one he wore in the movie is $178 so this is a much better deal.
These are soft, sleek, and all cotton. Stay chic and snug in a versatile sweater in a very recognizable style. This s a traditional crew neck and can be dressed up or down with simple layering. These were made just for Macy’s and come in nine colors.
Through December 23 any purchase over $25 qualifies for $5 same-day and next-day delivery.