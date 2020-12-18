It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Cable-Knit Sweaters Aren't Just for Chris Evans, Grab Your Own for Just $20

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMacy's Dealsholiday 2020
71
Save
Club Room Cable-Knit Sweater | $20 | Macy’s
Club Room Cable-Knit Sweater | $20 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Club Room Cable-Knit Sweater | $20 | Macy’s

Chris Evans may think he cornered the market when he wore that cream-colored cable knit sweater in Knives Out but I say nay! Yes, he did look amazing but the sweater did a lot of the work. (I know that’s not true but stay with me.) Cable-Knit Sweaters are a classic look that’s sharp and cozy. These Club Room ones are 60% off and are perfect warm winter wear for the season. This sale will run until Sunday. And FYI the one he wore in the movie is $178 so this is a much better deal.

Advertisement

These are soft, sleek, and all cotton. Stay chic and snug in a versatile sweater in a very recognizable style. This s a traditional crew neck and can be dressed up or down with simple layering. These were made just for Macy’s and come in nine colors.

Through December 23 any purchase over $25 qualifies for $5 same-day and next-day delivery.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter