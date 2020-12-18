Cable-Knit Sweaters Aren't Just for Chris Evans, Grab Your Own for Just $20

Club Room Cable-Knit Sweater Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Club Room Cable-Knit Sweater | $20 | Macy’s

Chris Evans may think he cornered the market when he wore that cream-colored cable knit sweater in Knives Out but I say nay! Yes, he did look amazing but the sweater did a lot of the work. (I know that’s not true but stay with me.) Cable-Knit Sweaters are a classic look that’s sharp and cozy. These Cl ub Room ones are 60% off and are pe rfect warm winter wear for the season. This sale will run until Sunday. And FYI the one he wore in the movie is $178 so this is a much better deal.

Advertisement

These are soft, sleek, and all cotton. Stay chic and snug in a versatile sweater in a very recognizable style. This s a traditional crew neck and can be dressed up or down with simple laye ring. These were made just for Macy’s and come in nine colors.

Through December 23 any purchase over $25 qualifies for $5 same-day and next-day delivery.