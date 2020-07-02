It's all consuming.
By the Grace of Hera Take 30% off This Wonderful Diana Prince Statue

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Wonder Woman by Joelle Jones Statue | $87 | Amazon Gold Box
Wonder Woman by Joelle Jones Statue | $87 | Amazon Gold Box

With WW84 delayed until August along with other comic book films the summer so far has felt a lot less wonderful. Keep the faith that we will have some amazing female-driven superhero films this year, I know I have my fingers crossed. Until then grab this beautiful Diana Prince statue by the one and only Joelle Jones for $38 less.

Joelle Jones has been a staple at DC Comics and her work on Catwoman has brought her to the forefront of the company’s talent. The DC Cover Girls series are another line of statues that make any shelf more gorgeous. Let Wonder Woman guard your graphic novels as she would Themyscira. She was sculpted by Jack Mathews and only five thousand of these were produced. Diana proudly stands at eleven inches tall and is meticulously detailed to see just how strong a goddess she is.

