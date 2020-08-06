Buzz Your Way to Orgasm With a Rabbit Lily Vibrator From Ella Paradis

Rabbit Lily Vibrator Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Rabbit Lily Vibrator | $38 | Ella Paradis | Promo code WELL



But if you want to get specific with clitoral and g-spot orgasms, you should check out the Rabbit Lily vibrator. It’s only $38 after the 60% discount and it can, like I said, get you to a dual climax, and fully scratching that itch you’ve been having ever since the quarantine has lasted WAY longer than we thought it would. Anyway, grab this and get full use of your happy time. I’m sure you’ll be satisfied.



If you didn’t know by now, you can grab 60% off sex toys sitewide thanks to Wellness Month! All you have to do is type in the code “WELL” at checkout, but usually, it’ll automatically be applied.

