Buzz in 2021 With 50% off New Boy Toys From Adam & Eve

A ball has dropped. Confetti exploded. Liquids were guzzled. Welcome to a New Year and what better what to celebrate than with a buttload of new toys from Adam & Eve. Yes, I wanted that phrasing. Not only can you take 50% off any toy you find today you’ll also get up to six goodies for free including their number one stroker, a couples kit, and even vibrating panties. Just use the code BONUS50 at check out.

I’ve heard you gents and I promise to make sure you boys have your plugs and strokers highlighted more this year. That being said this is a brand new toy for Adam & Even. The Sweetie Rechargeable Plug is bringing thrills to the backyard. There are seven vibe modes, it’s soft silicone, and lasts up to sixty minutes on one charge. It’s five and a half inches long and is sure to be a best-seller very soon.

The Remote Control Heat-Up P-Spot Stimulator may be for those a bit more adventurous. There are a few bells and whistles here to wet yours. This remote control vibe warms up for your special spot all while giving a tingle to those testicles. It’s got eleven modes, is about five inches long, and like the toy above except about an hour of playtime off of a single charge. It’s ody soft safe silicone and of course good with lube.

Since one entry is never enough here’s the new Deelite Double O Heaven. Think of it as a 2-in-1 designed to be as close to the real thing as possible with interior ticklers . Mimicking suction adds something extra and options are always nice right? It’s almost eight inches long, made of soft TPE on the inside, and solid ABS plastic on the outside. It’s still surprisingly discreet and easy to clean.

Standard $8 shipping on all orders.