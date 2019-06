Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Watch Gold Box | Amazon



Time’s ticking on Father’s Day gifts and right now Amazon is blowing out tons of different watches. Both men’s and (some) women’s styles are discounted. You’ve got a ton of options, starting at a $27 Timex Scout all the way to a $300 Bulova sports watch.



Advertisement

Just remember that these prices will only stick around for a day, and there’s a limited stock. So don’t let the clock run down on these deals before checking out all of your options in the main page.