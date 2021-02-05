Buy Yourself a Valentine and Take $15 off Ella Paradis' Self-Love Ritual Pack

Self-Love Ritual Pack KINJA10 Image : Ella Paradis

You don’t have to be coupled to enjoy Valentine’s Day. It can be a day to take a little time for yourself. And since it’s on a Sunday, relax and engage in a little personal time, you beautiful creature. Ella Paradis has put together the Self-Love Ritual Pack to help you celebrate, well you. Grab 10% off with our code KINJA10 too . You’ll a lso get a $10 c oupon via e mail with this purchase.

The headliner in this bundle is Better Love’s brand new Tap Dancer. You can only get this powerful little vibe at Ella Pa radise. There are six modes to reconnect with yourself for pure pleasure. And good news, it’s waterproof. Y ou can combine a night in with the Tap Dancer and a nice warm bath with the two bombs that also come in the pack. Light the ‘ Sweet Orgasm’ candle that has a delicate floral scent to really set the mood. Top this all off with the jasmine essential oils to heighten your senses. Take this time to concentrate on yourself . It’s still rough out there, so you deserve a day to recharge.

This p ack will ship for free.

