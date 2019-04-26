Photo: Etsy

Moms are the best and they deserve to be treated like queens, that’s just a fact. They get one day of the year where we’re supposed to tell them how much they mean to us. If you suck at gift giving and never know what to buy your mom, look no further. You can definitely make her cry some ugly tears on Mother’s Day with this gorgeous personalized birthstone necklace.

Etsy seller GeoMinimalist sells family tree birthstone necklaces, and there is no one better to buy them for than your mom. Maybe your grandma, too? Depending on how many kids your mom has, you can choose from one to 10 leaf options. Right now, you can save 25% on the necklaces, meaning they now cost between $27 and $109. If you have more than nine siblings, just cut the list down to your mom’s Top 10.

Advertisement

You can always get two necklaces if your mom is also a grandma; one necklace for her children and one necklace for her favorites, the grandbabies. The necklaces come in three shades: gold, rose gold, and silver, as well as three chain lengths, 16"-18", 18"-20", and 20"-22". Your mom will never say this, of course, but she’ll like this gift more than anything your siblings get her.